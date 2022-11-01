Bulgaria: Fire is Burning in the Yard of the "Arsenal" Weapons Plant

A fire is burning in the yard of the "Arsenal" weapons factory in Kazanlak, in the southeastern part of the armory in the direction of Buzovgrad. The fire was reported at 11:40 p.m. on October 31.

A garbage dump and dry grass are burning, reported the fire department in Stara Zagora. The fire is far from residential and industrial buildings.

A team from the departmental fire department of "Arsenal" is working on the spot, as well as two Kazanlak firefighting teams. The armory also sent a water tanker to extinguish the flames

According to Georgi Manev, an employee of Radio Stara Zagora in Kazanlak, the flames were extremely strong and can still be seen from the city.

There is still no official information on the cause of the fire.

The fire department in Stara Zagora assures that the fire will be extinguished within the day.

In early October 3 people lost their lives after explosions in "Arsenal" weapons factory.

/BNR