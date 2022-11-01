Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed not to use force over Karabakh

World | November 1, 2022, Tuesday // 08:43
Bulgaria: Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed not to use force over Karabakh @Anadolu Agency

In a joint statement after Russian-mediated talks, Armenia and Azerbaijan "agreed not to use force" to resolve their dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh, AFP reported.

Baku and Yerevan also agreed "to resolve all disputes solely on the basis of the recognition of mutual sovereignty and territorial integrity," according to a joint declaration adopted at the end of the Sochi summit.

A month earlier, the worst clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan since their war in 2020 took place.

The six-week war in the fall of 2020 claimed the lives of more than 6,500 military personnel on both sides. It ended with an agreement brokered by Russia, according to which Yerevan ceded vast territories it had controlled for several decades.

Last month, 286 people on both sides were killed in clashes that threatened the slow peace process.

The hostilities ended with a US-brokered ceasefire, after earlier failed Russian attempts to negotiate a truce.

With Moscow increasingly isolated after its invasion of Ukraine, the US and EU have taken the lead in brokering peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Nagorno-Karabakh, Russia, Armenia, azerbaijan
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria