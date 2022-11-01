COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 846 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 846, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

7,539 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 11.22 percent.

20 patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 696 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 59 are in intensive care units. There are 148 new hospital admissions

677 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,230,898 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Active cases are currently 10,304.

In the last 24 hours, 575 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,578,980 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 37,880 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,279,082 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA