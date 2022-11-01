Bulgaria Celebrates the Day of the Enlighteners

Today Bulgarians celebrate the Day of the Enlighteners.

On the first of November, we pay tribute to the work of writers and educators who preserved the spiritual values ​​of the nation.

The Bulgarian Academy of Sciences will mark the holiday with a celebration dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the birth of Saint Paisius of Hilendar (Paisii Hilendarski) and the 260th anniversary of the writing of "Slavic Bulgarian History" (Istoriya Slavyanobolgarskaya). The guest of the academic celebration will be the president Rumen Radev.

The Speaker of Parliament Vezhdi Rashidov will donate books dedicated to the activities of the National Assembly to the "Ivan Vazov" National Library in Plovdiv.

A procession on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the first celebration of the Day of the Enlighteners will take place in Plovdiv. It will include representative groups from all Plovdiv schools. The procession will start from the square in front of the Humanities High School and will pass along the central pedestrian street. At a ceremony in front of the Military Club, awards will be presented to teachers who worked together with their students on the "People's Enlighteners and Me" project.

On this day, tribute is paid to the work of writers, educators, fighters for national liberation, who preserved the spiritual values of the nation and its morals over the centuries.

Among the names of the most revered folk revivalists are Saint John of Rila, Vladislav Gramatik, Paisius of Hilendar, Neofit Rilski, Vasil Levski, Hristo Botev, Hadji Dimitar, Ivan Vazov, Lyuben Karavelov and others.

The fame of the first enlightener of the nation deservedly goes to Paisius of Hilendar. Our people know and honor him as Father Paisius. In the distant past, more than two and a half centuries ago, in 1762, Paisius of Hilendar wrote his "Slavic Bulgarian History". His first follower was Bishop Sophronius of Vratsa. In difficult times for Bulgarians, he wrote books about education and worked for political liberation.

Sophronius of Vratsa, Joasaf Bdinski, Grigoriy Tsamblak, Konstantin Kostenechki, Vladislav Gramatik, Pope Peyo, Matej Gramatik, St. John of Rila, Neofit Bozveli, the brothers Dimitar and Konstantin Miladinovi, Georgi S. Rakovski, Vasil Levski, Hristo Botev, Ivan Vazov, Stefan Karadzha, Hadji Dimitar, Lyuben Karavelov, Dobri Chintulov and hundreds of other saviors of national consciousness and Bulgarian self-awareness.

After the Liberation of Bulgaria, both the intelligentsia and the mass people became aware of the feat of the Bulgarian Renaissance writers and revolutionaries who created the atmosphere and led the Bulgarian spirit to the determination to lead a struggle for state sovereignty.

The holiday was celebrated for the first time in 1909 in Plovdiv. In 1922, Stoyan Omarchevski, Minister of Public Education of Bulgaria, submitted a proposal to the Council of Ministers to designate November 1 as the Day of the Bulgarian People's Awakeners. From November 1, 1923, by decree of Tsar Boris III, it was declared a national holiday in memory of the deserving Bulgarians. From 1922 to 1945 it was a national holiday. Since 1945, the holiday was canceled and after a long break, with the Law on Supplementing the Labor Code, adopted by the 36th National Assembly on October 28, 1992, the tradition of the holiday was resumed.

The first of November has been officially declared the Day of the Enlighteners and an absentee day for all educational institutions in the country.

/BNR