Bulgaria and North Macedonia with Agreement on the Diversification of Gas Supplies

The Bulgarian gas transmission operator "Bulgartransgaz" EAD and the operator of the gas transmission system of the Republic of North Macedonia "GA-MA" AD signed an agreement on interconnection for the Kyustendil/Zhidilovo point. Thus, North Macedonia will get an opportunity to diversify gas supplies.

This interconnectivity document is the fruit of efforts between the two companies and the two countries over several years.

With this contract, it is possible for alternative supplies to North Macedonia to use the gas storage of "Bulgargaz" to cover fluctuations in their supplies. The agreement provides additional technical capacity - up to 500,000 cubic meters per day, for which all procedures will be applied according to European legislation, explained Bulgartransgaz.

North Macedonia will have an additional opportunity to diversify natural gas sources and supplies, including liquefied natural gas from terminals in neighboring countries.

The document will be signed in the presence of the Minister of Energy Rosen Hristov, the Minister of Economy of the Republic of North Macedonia Kreshnik Bekteshi and Ambassador Agneza Rusi.

