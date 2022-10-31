Bulgaria: The Price of Alcohol has Risen by Double Digits

Since the beginning of the year, wine and spirits have risen in price by an average of 10-25%, and in the first months of next year, when the bottles of the new harvest appear - mainly of wine and rakia, there will be a new wave of price increases. Producers and traders comment on this in a report on "Nova TV". "Before, prices changed once every 5-6 months, now - almost every month," commented a trader.

The latest NSI inflation data show that on average it was 18.7% in September compared to the same month of the previous year.

This year's grape harvest is smaller, but of better quality than the previous one, producers explain. But it is not the only reason for the higher prices of the final product. "Bottles, corks, labels... everything is getting more expensive. Already at the beginning of the year, information came from the suppliers about their price increase," explains a wine producer.

The processing of the grapes themselves into wine is made more expensive by electricity. "And we go above BGN 7 at the exit of the cellar, and if we have to put some profit, we go to BGN 8. There is no way that below this price there will be bottles on the shelf in the store," explains the producer.

A maker of high-alcohol drinks is predicting another price hike that will be seen on shelves by March, when bottles from this year's harevest will appear.

Producers report already reduced sales of wine and high-alcohol beverages, beer consumption remains at the same levels.

Dnevnik