“Dirty Bomb” – Russia’s Volgograd drowned in Feces after Sewer Explosion

Rivers of sewage flooded Volgograd as a result of an explosion in one of the sewage collectors. The accident happened on Thursday and in the first hours it could have been kept quiet, but the stench has already "reached" Moscow, and the regional authorities officially admit that they cannot handle the situation for now. A state of emergency has been declared for the fourth day in the hero city (formerly Stalingrad).

Thursday's explosion has resulted in several residential areas of Volgograd being flooded with toilet filth in the literal sense of the word. The inhabitants of the city suffer not only from the unbearable stench, but also from the lack of running water and heating, as well as from the empty water and drink stalls of the shops. Volgograd Governor Andrey Bocharov, quoted by local sources, admitted that the sewer was built "in violation of all norms and requirements", but added that the services were working as well as possible. Residents and local news outlets have a different opinion.

In Russia è esplosa una “bomba sporca”:una città di milioni di abitanti annega nelle feci

A Volgograd,le persone sono senz'acqua per il quarto giorno e la città è inondata di acque reflue. Ciò perché il collettore delle acque reflue è esploso nella pianura del fiume Tsaritsa pic.twitter.com/5hnMyUn6x8 — Gianluca (@Gianl1974) October 30, 2022

According to the reconstruction of the situation, the feces came to the surface at the same time along two branches, flooding roads, parks, parking lots, as well as the city square "Pakhmutova" on its way. The dirt gushed not far from the Tsaritsa River and has also reached the Volga River. In a large part of the neighborhoods there is no drinking water, the stores have run out of bottled water, and according to the Volgograd channels in Telegram, queues of people wishing to take a bath have formed in front of the bathrooms in the areas not affected by the natural disaster.

"It's a madhouse in the bathrooms today. You can't get into them for the rest of your life. And so I want to take a shower and, if I can, go to the toilet at the same time as I have to. We have no relatives and close friends in other neighborhoods with water. We rang all the bathrooms. At Balonin 5 we were offered an appointment for 11:30 p.m. In the Red October district, there is a spot in the family department for 20:00. But I have to take the money in 1 hour, otherwise there will be no reservation. So, they say, today there is a great demand. In the Kirov are, there is also tension with the spots, they told me not to rely on it" - explains a citizen to the team of "Volgograd Online". In the chat channels, disgruntled heirs of Stalingrad citizens threaten to go "out of necessity" to the buildings of the city and district administrations on Monday and Tuesday.

Local journalists have already asked the press offices of the two administrations for information on free access to the toilets of officials from the population of the affected residential areas.

Хорошо, наверное, в Волгограде пахнет?

Третьи сутки течёт говнецо в Волгу ????. pic.twitter.com/34fEYElJn4 — Ivo ????????❤️???????? (@IvoL90818725) October 30, 2022

Because of the unprecedented accident, "faecal holidays" have been announced at four universities - VolGU, VGIIKK, VolGTU and VolGAU. For the same reasons, students from all schools in the territory of the Soviet and Voroshilov regions were also allowed to go on vacation. The students were supposed to go on vacation from November 1, but now they would rest longer.

The Russian agencies initially suppressed the news, and RIA Novosti reacted only on the night of Friday, when feces from the destroyed sewage system began to flow directly into the Volga River. "Damage to soil and water is being specified," the press service of the Interregional Directorate of Rosprirodnadzor for Astrakhan and Volgograd regions reported on Friday. The famous Russian political scientist Dmitry Fetisov on Sunday erupted with the words “Volgograd is in s*it. Now this is not just a description of the socio-economic situation of the capital of Russian patriotism, but, unfortunately, a real situation.” Fetisov blamed the situation primarily on the governor Andrey Bocharov, who appeared at the scene of the accident only on the third day, and the mayor Nikola Marchenko, who until now had only led a backward rural area and only blinked his eyes helplessly. The governor's "dubious decision" to concession the city's water lines is being questioned.

«Волгоград в дерьме»: известный политолог озвучил непопулярные вопросы к губернатору Бочарову.

Дмитрий Фетисов считает, что канализационный катаклизм стал олицетворением общей ситуации в Волгограде.https://t.co/hVwRV7FoR7 pic.twitter.com/NIIpESoTY1 — V1.ru (@_v1ru_) October 30, 2022

Bocharov himself admitted on Sunday that he does not know what and where exactly happened and, according to the Volgograd Online publication, blamed the USSR for what happened. However, the pipelines in the "Soviet" district were built for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and "Volgograd Online" quotes the granddaughter of Leonid Brezhnev, during whose time the main water pipeline was built, Viktoria Filipova, who in the "Let them talk" program stated “You can't even paint what my grandfather built”. Excavation of the accident site showed that everything is missing. Bocharov says that, according to the drawings and plans, there should have been reinforced concrete, some bare pipe ran underground, which should not have been there at all.

An investigation into the case has been initiated by the Investigative Committee of the Volgograd region, which must report to the Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russian General Alexander Bastrykin as soon as possible. In an initial analysis of the circumstances, it turns out that more than 1,000 high-rise and 17,000 low-rise buildings in Volgograd with a total of about 200,000 residents have been left without water and sewer. The subject of the investigation is the implementation of the construction activities for the construction of the sewerage and water pipes, as well as their concession.

