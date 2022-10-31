Brazil elected Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as President

World | October 31, 2022, Monday // 08:03
Bulgaria: Brazil elected Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as President @rbsdirect.com.br

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in an election that marked a stunning comeback for the leftist leader and the end of the country's most right-wing government in decades, Reuters reported.

Lula received 50.8% of the vote to Bolsonaro's 49.2% with 99.1% of machine votes counted, which Brazil's Supreme Electoral Court said was enough to "mathematically determine" the outcome of the race.

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has promised to return to the state-sponsored economic growth and social policies that helped lift millions of people out of poverty when he ruled Brazil from 2003 to 2010. He also promises to fight the destruction of the Amazon rainforest and make Brazil a leader in global climate negotiations.

Lula will take office on January 1.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Bolsonaro, Brazilian, election
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria