Brazil elected Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as President

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in an election that marked a stunning comeback for the leftist leader and the end of the country's most right-wing government in decades, Reuters reported.

Lula received 50.8% of the vote to Bolsonaro's 49.2% with 99.1% of machine votes counted, which Brazil's Supreme Electoral Court said was enough to "mathematically determine" the outcome of the race.

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has promised to return to the state-sponsored economic growth and social policies that helped lift millions of people out of poverty when he ruled Brazil from 2003 to 2010. He also promises to fight the destruction of the Amazon rainforest and make Brazil a leader in global climate negotiations.

Lula will take office on January 1.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR