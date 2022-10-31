COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 121 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours are 121, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

During the day, 1,201 tests were performed, of which 10 percent were positive. There are 10,155 active cases, and 23 have been reported as cured.

During the day, there were no registered deaths from COVID-19. The total number of deaths so far is 37,860.

734 people were hospitalized. There are 59 in intensive care units.

There are 9 newly admitted to hospitals.

The administered doses of vaccines for the day are 7. In total, 4,578,405 doses have been administered so far.

/BTA