Bulgaria: The Program for Ukrainian Refugees Ends Today – Protest Tomorrow in Sunny Beach

The Program for Humanitarian Assistance to Ukrainian Citizens Granted Temporary Protection ends today.

Over 11,500 Ukrainian refugees are accommodated in hotels and state resorts along the Southern Black Sea coast.

The National Operations Headquarters is expected to make a decision on whether the program will be extended or terminated.

And in Sunny Beach, an inspection of the hotels began to count Ukrainian refugees in the resort

An interdepartmental commission of representatives of economic police, the Regional Police Department in Nessebar, the National Revenue Agency and the Child Protection Agency is conducting an inspection of hotels where Ukrainian refugees are accommodated. The checks are carried out randomly, said hotelier Krasimir Belorezhki. 800 Ukrainian citizens are accommodated in 4 of his hotels in Sunny Beach:

"The Ukrainians themselves were very stressed because there were uniformed people. Maybe for a moment they thought that we were going to take them out of the hotels. Which is something that can happen if there is no program... There were no problems... The thing is, I don't know what the point of the whole thing was this movement. Because if there is no program on Monday-Tuesday, then everything is pointless".

A large protest in the center of Sunny Beach is being organized for tomorrow. It will be held if there is a humanitarian crisis.

/BNR