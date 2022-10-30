Bulgarians massively invest in real estate in Northern Greece.

Brokers are reporting a lot of activity in the real estate market throughout Greece, both from foreigners and Greeks living abroad.

The interest of Bulgarian citizens in buying real estate in Greece is increasing, preferring the regions of Kavala and Halkidiki. This is announced by real estate agencies and brokers at their annual meeting.

Bulgarians look for and invest in cheaper properties, renovate them and use them for both vacation and rental. A smaller number of customers are directed to villas on the beach or purchase of private hotels.

Leading the way in property investment are Germans, who are buying both on the mainland and on the islands, the brokers said.

International hotel chains are targeting the islands as well as Athens.

/BNR