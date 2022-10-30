The EU has called on Russia to Return to the Grain Deal

The European Union has called on Russia to reconsider its decision to suspend its participation in the Ukrainian grain export deal, said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

"The EU calls on Russia to reverse its decision," he tweeted.

According to Borrell, "Russia's decision to suspend its participation in the Black Sea deal threatens the main export route for much-needed grains and fertilizers to overcome the global food crisis."

Moscow decided to stop its participation in the so-called grain deal because of Saturday's attacks on its ships in Sevastopol.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES