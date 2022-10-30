Liz Truss's Phone was Hacked, the Information about it – Withheld

The British government has been called on to launch an investigation into claims that Liz Truss' phone was hacked when she was foreign secretary. The hackers are believed to have obtained "sensitive information".

"Mail on Sunday" reports that Liz Truss' personal correspondence with international officials, including those concerning the war in Ukraine, has fallen into foreign hands. The hacking of Truss's phone was discovered during the summer campaign in the race to become Tory leader and the country's new prime minister, but the news was suppressed, the paper added. The British government has said it has solid defenses against cyber threats.

A spokesman for 10 Downing Street added that the government "does not comment on individual security measures". The Mail on Sunday claimed details of the hacking attack were suppressed by then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Cabinet Secretary Simon Case. The newspaper even compared Case's actions to a "journalistic blackout." The newspaper also reported that messages exchanged between Liz Truss and her close aide Kwasi Kwarteng, whom she made finance minister when she became prime minister, were also hacked.

In an interview with Sky News, the chairman of the parliamentary defense committee, Tobias Ellwood, said that there is a constant threat from Russia and that Russian hackers are getting better, even if every precaution is taken. He indicated that further investigation by the Intelligence and Security Affairs Committee was needed.

/BNR