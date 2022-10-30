COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 180 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 180, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

1284 tests were done, which means that the share of positive results is 14 percent.

No patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 733 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 58 are in intensive care units. There are 7 new hospital admissions.

9 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,230,198 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Active cases are currently 10,057.

In the last 24 hours, 98 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,578,398 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 37,860 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,278,115 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA