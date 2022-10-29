Tourism - Where did Bulgarians Travel in September

Since September, the growth in the number of trips by Bulgarians is double-digit compared to a year earlier, when the scope of the epidemic and the restrictions due to it were in place. The data of the National Statistical Institute show that the total number of trips is 643.7 thousand, which is 11.1% more than those registered in September 2021. The majority of days off, which are gathered around the holidays - September 6 and 22 - also contribute to this.

The most trips during the month were to Turkey - 169 thousand, Greece - 163.4 thousand, Germany - 52.1 thousand, Serbia - 48.5 thousand, Romania - 48.1 thousand, North Macedonia - 24.3 thousand, Italy - 19.7 thousand ., Austria - 16.1 thousand, United Kingdom - 14.8 thousand, Czech Republic - 12.9 thousand.

The largest relative share of the total number of trips of Bulgarian citizens abroad in September 2022 is made up of trips for the purpose of rest and excursion - 42.3%.

Foreigners' visits to Bulgaria were 1,112 million, or 44% more compared to September 2021. An increase was registered in all monitored targets. Transit crossings through the country are 35.9% (399.2 thousand) of all visits.

Of the total number of foreigners who visited Bulgaria in September 2022, the share of citizens from the European Union is 49.2% and reaches 547 thousand. The expected number of visits by citizens from Romania is the largest - 32.2%, which for years have been the most the large group of foreign tourists. Despite the big drop this summer among guests from Germany, their visits are in second place in terms of share - 16.3% of all, followed by those from Greece - 14.3%.

Visits by non-EU citizens are 445.6 thousand, or 40.1%, with the most from Turkey - 186.3 thousand, or 41.8% of the visits in this group. The largest number of foreign visitors came from Turkey - a total of 186.3 thousand, followed by guests from Romania - 175.9 thousand, Ukraine - 98 thousand, Germany - 89.2 thousand, Greece - 78.4 thousand, Poland - 67.7 thousand. , Serbia - 60.8 thousand, United Kingdom - 47.6 thousand, North Macedonia - 37 thousand, Czech Republic - 22 thousand.

In September 2022, the share of visits with other purposes prevails - 47.4%, followed by visits for the purpose of rest and excursion - 40.4%, and with a business purpose - 12.2%.

