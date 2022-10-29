Greeks Travel every week to Bulgaria for Cheaper Food

Greeks travel every week to Bulgaria and North Macedonia for cheap food, according to a media survey of residents of northern Greece.

Dairy products from Bulgaria are most in demand, because the prices of these goods have risen on the Greek market by 40%, say the Greeks, who are again waiting at the Bulgarian border.

The information is also confirmed by a statement today by the dairy owners that they cannot stand the expensive electricity and the price of milk. Next week, cheese and yellow cheese will be sold at more expensive prices.

“As long as the prices on the Greek market are not regulated, we will shop from Bulgaria to survive the winter”, they share from the regions of Northern Greece.

From next week, grocery stores in Greece will offer essential goods without a price increase following a government agreement with supermarkets.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR