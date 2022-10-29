COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 593 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

There were 593 new cases of COVID-19 registered in the last 24 hours, of which 60.2% were not vaccinated, the Unified Information Portal reported.

They were reported after 4,978 tests were performed, i.e. 12% of the tests were positive.

In the last 24 hours, 3 people died from coronavirus infection in Bulgaria, none of whom were vaccinated, bringing the total number of victims since the beginning of the pandemic to 37,860.

There are currently 9,886 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 1,152 doses of vaccines were administered, which brought the total number of doses to 4,578,300.

102 are newly admitted to hospitals, 69.61% of whom have not been vaccinated.

733 people are hospitalized, 58 are in intensive care units.

So far, 1,230,189 people have been cured of COVID-19 in Bulgaria, 721 in the last 24 hours alone.

/BTA