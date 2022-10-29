All Checkpoints on the Bulgarian-Turkish Border will be Closed Tonight

At all border points on the Bulgarian-Turkish border, the passage of motor vehicles will be suspended, announced the Ministry of the Interior.

The reason for suspending the passage is updating the information systems on the Turkish side.

All checkpoints on the Bulgarian-Turkish border will be closed to motor vehicle traffic from 10 p.m. today (October 29) until 6 a.m. on October 30.

/BGNES