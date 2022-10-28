This Sunday We Switch to Winter - Astronomical Time

Society | October 28, 2022, Friday // 18:01
Bulgaria: This Sunday We Switch to Winter - Astronomical Time @Pixabay

This Sunday, October 30th, we switch to Winter or Astronomical Time.

At 4:00 a.m. Bulgarian time, the clock has to be changed back one hour.

In March 2019, the European Parliament voted to abolish the seasonal time change. Member States are still deciding whether to switch to full summer or winter time.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: clock, winter, time
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria