This Sunday We Switch to Winter - Astronomical Time
This Sunday, October 30th, we switch to Winter or Astronomical Time.
At 4:00 a.m. Bulgarian time, the clock has to be changed back one hour.
In March 2019, the European Parliament voted to abolish the seasonal time change. Member States are still deciding whether to switch to full summer or winter time.
/BNR
