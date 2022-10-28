"Bulgargaz" offers 45% Cheaper Blue Fuel in November

Gas in Bulgaria may become cheaper by 45% in November. This was announced by the executive director of "Bulgargaz" Denitsa Zlateva during the open meeting of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC), where the new price offer of the national supplier for the next month was discussed.

The price proposed to the regulator is BGN 130 per megawatt hour, compared to BGN 233 in October. The price was achieved thanks to successful LNG tenders with two suppliers.

The reasons for the drastic price reduction are the reduced prices on the international exchanges, as well as the start of the interconnector with Greece, through which Bulgaria receives the full agreed quantities of Azeri gas.

Due to the price of gas, EWRC will not raise the price of heating on January 1, Ivan Ivanov said. He predicts that no increase in the price of electricity is expected.

The gas storage in Chiren is 88% full, and as of November 1, it is expected to be filled to 90 percent of its volume.

On the occasion of the exit of households to the free electricity market, laid down in the requirements for payments under the Recovery Plan, Ivanov stated that Bulgaria has not made such a commitment to the EC. The deadlines approved by Brussels provide for households to leave the regulated market by the end of December 31, 2025. Before this date and in view of the international situation, the exit of household subscribers to the free market is not expedient and EWRC will defend this position, Ivanov also said.

In addition to preserving liquefied gas slots at the Greek Revithoussa terminal, Bulgargaz is participating in tenders for terminals in Italy and Turkey to secure supplies for 2023, said Denitsa Zlateva.

/BNT