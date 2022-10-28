Almost 7 in 10 Britons think their Country is Going in the Wrong Direction

A poll has found that more people think Britain is heading in the wrong direction today than at any time since the 2019 election, DPA reported.

Almost seven out of ten people, about 69%, said in a survey by the sociological agency "Ipsos" that the country is going in the wrong direction. The poll was held on the weekend before Rishi Sunak became the prime minister.

That's the highest level recorded by the polling agency since it began asking the question after the 2019 election, surpassing the 64 percent who said in August that the country was headed in the wrong direction.

Only 9% of the 1,111 adults polled by Ipsos think the country is moving in the right direction, which is also a far cry from the previous result of 16% in July.

Keiran Pedley, director of politics at Ipsos, said the results "show the scale of the political challenge facing Rishi Sunak on his way into Downing Street". These challenges are compounded by Labour's improved performance in the polls. For the first time since before the 2019 election, more people are favorable to the opposition than those who are unfavorable.

Public opinion is still divided, with 38% saying they have a favorable view and 36% unfavorably, but around 56% of people say they feel negatively about the Tories - the worst result for the Conservatives since 2019.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer also has a net approval rating of +2, his first positive rating since November 2020, and leads Rishi Sunak by 34% to 25% on the question of who would make a better Prime Minister.

Around 60% of people expect Labor to win the next election, and 32% think Labor has the best policies, compared to 17% who think the Conservatives have them.

Pedley said: "A clear majority has an unfavorable view of the Conservative Party, and for the first time in this series of polls the public has a positive view of the Labor Party. However, Mr Sunak will be encouraged by the improvement in his personal rating and time will tell whether negative perceptions of the Conservative Party are fixed or dissipating after the departure of Liz Truss."

Rishi Sunak's approval rating has improved significantly since July, and those who are unfavorable to him now outnumber those who are favorable by just 4%.

However, senior members of his cabinet are far less popular. Jeremy Hunt has a net favorability rating of -23, Home Secretary Suella Braverman is at -27 and Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is at -19.

Therese Coffey, who was Liz Truss's deputy prime minister and is now environment minister, has a net rating of -33.

