The EU expects the Government of Serbia to Coordinate its Foreign Policy with the Union

World » EU | October 28, 2022, Friday // 10:17
Peter Stano

The European Union (EU) expects the new government of Serbia to work sincerely and seriously to fulfill all the necessary tasks in order to advance in the process of rapprochement with the EU, which includes compliance with the EU's foreign policy decisions and actions, said spokesman Peter Stano.

At a press conference in Brussels, he answered a journalist's question about the EU's expectations from the new government of Serbia and said that the expectations are as always from Serbia, as a candidate country for EU membership, and in this context indicated that the EU hopes that this government will implement the necessary reforms.

"It is always important to have a functioning government that can reliably fulfill all the necessary reforms and criteria in the accession process, as well as all the expectations of the EU and its member states when it comes to the behavior of a candidate country seeking membership in EU," Stano said.

Meanwhile, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has accused the Kosovo government of endangering the stability, peace and survival of Kosovo Serbs with its stubborn refusal to once again extend the deadline for re-registration of cars with old registrations from Serbia

/BGNES

Tags: EU, Serbia, foreign policy, government
