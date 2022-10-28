Musk: The Bird is Freed

Elon Musk has already taken control of Twitter, hours before the court's deadline for doing so, US media reports.

"Washington Post" and CNBC wrote that Musk has closed the deal to buy the social network. The billionaire is also reported to have fired top executives at Twitter.

Chief executive officer Parag Agrawal, as well as the company's chief financial officer and head of legal policy, trust and safety Ned Segal, were fired.

Musk himself commented on the news of the purchase of "Twitter" with the phrase "the bird is freed". He published the relevant post on his page in the social network of the same name. "The bird is freed," wrote the entrepreneur, reacting in this way to the conclusion of the deal. The Twitter logo features a bird.

According to media reports, Musk took control late Thursday local time. He had until Friday to complete the billion deal or face the company in court.

In April, Twitter accepted Musk's offer to acquire it, but it wasn't long before he cast doubt on his intentions, accusing the company of not fully disclosing the number of spam and fake accounts on the social network.

When Musk announced he was backing out of the deal, Twitter sued. Earlier this month, Musk announced that he had changed his mind and would complete the purchase if the case was dismissed, but the social network preferred to let the court decide.

The court set a deadline for the purchase, which was met.

Musk himself wrote on Twitter that he bought it "because it is important for the future of civilization to have a common digital square where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a good way."

Musk warned advertisers it would not become a "hellscape" under his ownership after confirming the company's billion acquisition.

Tesla's CEO sent a tweet to advertisers.

"Our platform should be warm and welcoming for everyone," he wrote, "where you can choose the experience you want according to your preferences, just like you can choose to watch movies or play video games that vary between all ages. I also strongly believe that advertising, when done right, can delight, entertain and inform you; it may show you a service, product or medical treatment that you didn't know existed but is right for you," he continued.

"For this to be true, it's important that we show Twitter users advertising that is as relevant to their needs as possible," the 51-year-old billionaire wrote, adding:

"Low relevance ads are spam, but high relevance ads are actually content!".

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR