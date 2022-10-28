COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 577 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 577, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

4,782 tests were performed, which means that the share of positive results is 12 percent.

4 patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 717 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 54 are in intensive care units. There are 82 new hospital admissions.

447 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,229,468 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Active cases are currently 10,017.

In the last 24 hours, 1,586 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,577,148 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 37,857 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,277,342 infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA