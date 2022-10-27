Sofia and Chisinau signed Agreement for the Transmission of Gas through Moldova

A contract for the transmission of natural gas through Moldova to Bulgaria was signed by the directors of "Bulgartransgaz" Vladimir Malinov and the Moldovan gas transmission company Vadim Ganzar. This happened in the capital Chisinau during the official visit of the head of state Rumen Radev to Moldova at the invitation of his Moldovan colleague Maia Sandu. The reason for the visit is 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two states.

"Our goal is to be united and build a peaceful and prosperous future together," said Maia Sandu after the signing of the agreement.

"Bulgaria has achieved significant success in diversifying gas sources and routes. Mainly by building intersystem gas connections with its neighbors. And an equity interest in liquefied gas terminals. The last gas supply auction - transparent, open, lowered the price of blue fuel twice. Now we can choose suppliers from all over the world based on price and security of supply. Through reversible possibilities, we can deliver gas from south to north, through Greece, Bulgaria, Turkey and Romania to Moldova", specified the Bulgarian president.

With the signing of the agreement, Radev specified that our country is reaching out to Moldova and its people in a difficult situation. "This is a show of solidarity and a common approach to crises so that we can help Moldova diversify its supply. This means lower prices and security of supplies," our head of state emphasized.

