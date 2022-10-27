Norway steps up Security Measures for Nord Stream Gas Pipelines
After the Nord Stream explosions, Norway has stepped up security measures and inspections of gas pipelines, said Frude Leversund, executive director of gas transmission operator Gassco.
"Given the current situation, we have expanded the pipeline inspection program together with Equinor," he said.
The company controls a network of over 8,800 kilometers of gas pipelines that deliver gas to mainland Europe and the United Kingdom. According to Leversund, Gassco maintains close contacts with authorities in Germany, France, Belgium and the United Kingdom, where the company has gas receiving terminals, as well as with local energy companies.
"Our cooperation includes exchanging information and finding solutions to problems to ensure stable gas supplies to the European continent and the United Kingdom," said the Gassco chief.
Norway is one of the main suppliers of energy to Europe. The kingdom increased hydrocarbon production after Russia cut fuel supplies to a number of EU countries.
