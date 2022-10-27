Defense Minister: We must Assess the Risk to the Bulgarian Army before sending Weapons to Ukraine

“An assessment of the risk to the Bulgarian Army must first be made before a decision is made to send military aid to Ukraine”. This was stated by the Acting Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov. He pointed out that the weapons systems that Kyiv has requested from us are critically important to our national security.

"The transfer of a piece of equipment to Ukraine is a bilateral process. It is between Bulgaria and Ukraine. First we need to see what the Ukrainian side will also request. What was declared to me by Ambassador Moskalenko is about the request for anti-aircraft missile complexes and for operational tactical missiles. We certainly cannot be deprived of such armaments. We do not have an excess of such property that can be provided to Ukraine," commented Dimitar Stoyanov.

Defense chief Admiral Yevtim Eftimov called for increased investment in military infrastructure to accommodate NATO forces and assets.

"We must continue to purposefully invest in infrastructure. It is imperative that the infrastructure on NATO's flank is adequate and able to accommodate Allied forces and assets," he said.

The two of them attended the graduation of the officers from the "Colonel Boris Drangov" graduating class - 2nd shift of the "G.S. Rakovski" Military Academy.

/BNT