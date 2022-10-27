Tension surrounding the Opening of a Macedonian Cultural Club in Bulgaria

The upcoming opening of the Macedonian Cultural Club in Blagoevgrad, about which there was no official information until two days ago, and there is still no information from the Bulgarian authorities, has caused serious tension that has escalated. One reason is that the future cultural center is declared to protect the rights of Macedonians in Bulgaria and around the world, and the other is that the club bears the name of Nikola Vaptsarov, declared by the initiators to be a Macedonian.

About the opening of the Macedonian cultural club "Nikola Vaptsarov" in Blagoevgrad, the local government, the media and the public in the regional center found out from an invitation published on the "Facebook" page of the United Macedonian Organization "Ilinden-Pirin". The invitation is written in the official language of the Republic of North Macedonia, there is also a translation into Bulgarian. The event is scheduled for October 30, Sunday, at 12 noon. It is specified that the prime ministers of the two neighboring countries, ambassadors, the mayor of Blagoevgrad, the media from both sides of the border and all "well-intentioned people who share and support our goals" are invited.

In the Initiative Committee for the establishment of the Macedonian Cultural Club, the local Association for the Protection of Basic Human Rights and the funding organization - the Macedonian International Movement for Human Rights in Canada are mainly indicated.

The club aims to "develop Macedonian traditional and modern culture, build a cultural bridge between Bulgaria and Macedonia, strengthen ties between Macedonians in Bulgaria and Macedonians around the world". The latter blew up social networks, and the first official reaction was a declaration by the Municipal Council in Blagoevgrad, adopted a few days ago.

The chairman of the local legislators, Radoslav Taskov, specified that after the official statement of the Prime Minister of the RNM, Dimitar Kovachevski, who two days ago said that he is about to submit to the Bulgarian state the documents for the opening of the Macedonian Cultural Club in Blagoevgrad, things are a little calmer, but the doubt about the true activity of the club remains.

It turned out that the nephews of our great poet, Maya and Nikola Vaptsarov, also received an invitation to the opening of the Macedonian cultural club "Nikola Vaptsarov" in Blagoevgrad.

In fact, the association in question was registered as a non-profit legal entity with an address in Blagoevgrad in February 2019. However, because of the goals they set for themselves and the open anti-Bulgarian line in their activities, the same year the prosecutor's office filed a claim in the District Court to terminate the activities, respectively the registration of the Association. The court has confirmed the merits of the claim, the Court of Appeal in Sofia - as well, and on October 6 this year the Supreme Court of Cassation, whose decision is final. The Bulgarian National Radio also made an inquiry at the Registration Agency, from where they were informed that proceedings have been opened to declare the Association for the Protection of Basic Individual Human Rights in liquidation.

