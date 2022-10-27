Bulgaria will Extend the Anti-Epidemic Measures

By order of the Minister of Health, the anti-epidemic measures in Bulgaria are extended until November 2.

The requirement to wear a protective mask remains in hospitals and social homes, with the exception of children up to 6 years of age.

All persons who are not from the same family/household when in open public places where there is a gathering of people to maintain a physical distance of 1.5 m.

All employers, appointing bodies and managements of higher education institutions must organize regular ventilation and disinfection, not allowing persons with manifestations of acute respiratory diseases (fever, headache, runny nose, cough, difficulty breathing and others). If possible and at discretion, to organize a remote form of the work process (home office/remote work) and/or working hours with variable limits or shift work.

All natural and legal persons who own or manage objects of public purpose, commercial or other objects that provide services to citizens must organize their activities in a way that ensures the observance of a distance of at least 1.5 m between persons, who are provided with the relevant services in the premises and adjacent outdoor areas, to provide hand sanitizer at the entrance to the site, as well as to place information signs in a visible place or otherwise inform service users about the obligation to comply with physical distance.

Persons providing administrative and other services to citizens should use the means of information and communication technologies and, if possible, provide the relevant services in an electronic environment.

In social homes, a daily filter should be carried out.

