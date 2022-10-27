EU with a Package of 500 Million Euros for Energy Support in the Western Balkans

World » EU | October 27, 2022, Thursday // 10:39
Bulgaria: EU with a Package of 500 Million Euros for Energy Support in the Western Balkans Ursula von der Leyen and Dimitar Kovachevski

The European Union has committed to provide 500 million euros to improve the energy infrastructure in the Western Balkans, said the President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen in North Macedonia.

According to Von der Leyen, the aid will start with 80 million euros of immediate budget support for North Macedonia to "help overcome the consequences of high energy prices."

"But, of course, there will be more. For example, there are 500 million euros in grants for the entire region for investments in energy connections, energy efficiency and, of course, renewable energy sources," explained Von der Leyen.

Part of the support is through the joint purchase of gas on the world market, AFP reported.

"The energy and economic crisis caused by the war in Ukraine united Europe. Only united can we deal with the lack of energy and food," said the Prime Minister of North Macedonia, Dimitar Kovachevski.

In the coming days, the President of the European Commission will visit Albania, Kosovo, Montenegro and Serbia.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: energy, EU, Western Balkans, von der leyen
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria