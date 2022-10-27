COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 619 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 619, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

5,360 tests were performed, which means that the share of positive results is 11.5 percent.

Six patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, 710 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 56 are in intensive care units. There are 100 new hospital admissions.

601 people were cured in the last 24 hours.

Active cases are currently 9,891.

In the last 24 hours, 1,254 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,575,563 doses have been administered since the beginning of the vaccination campaign.

