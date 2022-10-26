Bulgaria: 35 Illegal Migrants were found in a House in the Capital's Banishora District

35 illegal migrants were found in a house in Sofia during a police operation.

The illegal migrants were caught during an operation of the Metropolitan Directorate of Internal Affairs in the "Banishora" district. They were found in a house on Sofronii Vrachanski Street.

The report was submitted by the owner of the property. The house was rented to a Syrian citizen. When the owner visited today, he found 35 illegal migrants in the home. In addition, there were around 15 more legal migrants in the house. Some of them have been reported missing in refugee camps such as “Voenna Rampa”.

Police teams were dispatched to the scene. The migrants declared to the authorities that they were from Syria. All of them were taken into police buses and driven to different police stations in Sofia. The case is under investigation.

