Bulgaria approved the Project to Purchase 8 New F-16 Fighter Jets
The Council of Ministers of the Republic of Bulgaria adopted a decision approving the project "Acquisition of 8 new F-l6C/D Block 70 aircraft, ammunition, training equipment, maintenance equipment, spare parts, initial maintenance and training for the Bulgarian Air Force".
The cabinet also gave the go-ahead to the "Multipurpose Information Distribution System - Joint Tactical Radio System (MIDS JTRS) and related support and equipment" project.
The Government authorizes the Minister of Defense to sign the contracts after the adoption by the National Assembly of the Investment Expenditure Project "Acquisition of a new type of combat aircraft" (second stage).
According to Art. 85, para. 1, item 4 and item 7 of the Constitution of the Republic of Bulgaria, the contracts are subject to subsequent ratification by the National Assembly.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria under Potential Threat of an Attack against "Turkish Stream" on its Territory
- » Bulgaria opens an Account at the Fed to receive Returns on the Money paid for the F-16
- » Hackers Attacked the Website of the Bulgarian National Radio
- » Italy took the Role of Framework Country of the NATO Battle Group in Bulgaria
- » Bulgaria: 75 Migrants were found in a Truck on "Trakia" Highway
- » Bulgaria’s Prosecution will Request the Extradition of a Russian Citizen suspected of the Hacker Attack against State Institutions