Bulgaria approved the Project to Purchase 8 New F-16 Fighter Jets

Politics » DEFENSE | October 26, 2022, Wednesday // 18:40
Bulgaria: Bulgaria approved the Project to Purchase 8 New F-16 Fighter Jets @Wikimedia Commons

The Council of Ministers of the Republic of Bulgaria adopted a decision approving the project "Acquisition of 8 new F-l6C/D Block 70 aircraft, ammunition, training equipment, maintenance equipment, spare parts, initial maintenance and training for the Bulgarian Air Force".

The cabinet also gave the go-ahead to the "Multipurpose Information Distribution System - Joint Tactical Radio System (MIDS JTRS) and related support and equipment" project.

The Government authorizes the Minister of Defense to sign the contracts after the adoption by the National Assembly of the Investment Expenditure Project "Acquisition of a new type of combat aircraft" (second stage).

According to Art. 85, para. 1, item 4 and item 7 of the Constitution of the Republic of Bulgaria, the contracts are subject to subsequent ratification by the National Assembly.

/BNT

Tags: F-16, Air Force, Bulgaria
