Bulgaria: Full Digitization of the Property Register to be Introduced Soon

The Council of Ministers approved a draft Law on Amendments and Supplements to the Law on Cadastre and Land Registry. It provides for the provision of full digitization of the property register maintained by the Registration Agency, by creating electronic batches of real estate and electronic batch files with the registered acts and the documents attached to them.

Already in 2000, a legislative reform in the registration system was envisaged by moving from a personal to a real system of registration (not by persons, but by property). The reform provided for the property register to be kept not only on paper, but also in parallel in electronic form. More than 20 years later, it has not been implemented in practice - at the moment, entries continue to be made using the personal system only on paper, it is pointed out in the reasons for the bill.

With the voted draft law, the property register is legally regulated as a common electronic database containing the electronic lots of real estate and the electronic lot files with the registered acts and the documents attached to them. Identity is regulated between the contents of the paper lot and the lot in electronic form, respectively the contents of the lot file on paper and in electronic form. The authority of the registry offices to enter information into the electronic batches of real estate and the electronic batch files of the registered acts with the documents attached to them is defined by law.

/BNT