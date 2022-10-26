The Bulgarian Government approved a Ban on In-House Procedures

Politics | October 26, 2022, Wednesday // 13:06
Bulgaria: The Bulgarian Government approved a Ban on In-House Procedures Acting Finance Minister Rositsa Velkova

The caretaker government approved changes to the Public Procurement Law, which provide for the abolition of in-house procedures in public procurement. This was announced by acting Finance Minister Rositsa Velkova at a briefing in the Council of Ministers.

Before the start of the cabinet meeting, Acting Prime Minister Gulab Donev stated that in-house orders have become an emblem of draining funds.

With the changes in the Law on Public Procurement, the contractor is prohibited from subcontracting the orders, and sanctions are foreseen in case of violation of the prohibition.

The cabinet also adopted a package of tax laws, Velkova also announced.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: in-house, government, minister
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria