Bulgaria: Taxis in Sofia to Increase in price by 15%

Society | October 26, 2022, Wednesday // 12:47
Bulgaria: Taxis in Sofia to Increase in price by 15%

The representatives of the taxi industry have received assurances that a 15 percent increase in fares is set in a report that will be considered in the Sofia Municipal Council (SOC) on October 27.

The speakers are the chairman of the transport commission Carlos Contrera, its vice-chairman Zafir Zarkov, as well as Ivan Takov, vice-chairman of the finance and budget committee.

According to data of the Municipal Directorate "Transport" as of September 1 of this year the number of valid permits for taxi passenger transport is 5,015.

Re-tariffing of light taxi cabs requires technological time, in view of which it is proposed that the updated prices will enter into force from January 1, 2023, maintaining the existing ratio between minimum and maximum prices per kilometer for day and night fares.

The daily minimum and night minimum tariffs will be increased by 15 percent, as well as the daily maximum and night maximum tariffs, respectively.

/BNR

Tags: taxi, price, increase, sofia
