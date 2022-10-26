The Bulgarian Government will allocate 20 Million Leva for Heating Subsidies

The Bulgarian government will allocate BGN 20 million for a one-time aid for heating, announced acting Prime Minister Galab Donev. The decision is expected to be taken at the cabinet meeting that has already started, at which a number of legislative texts related to the commitments to receive the second tranche of funds under the Recovery and Sustainability Plan will be voted on.

Donev did not specify what the criteria will be for receiving heating aid, but only its parameters:

"One-time financial assistance in the amount of BGN 400".

Among the discussed texts related to the Recovery Plan is the Law on Combating Corruption Among Persons Holding High Government Posts

"The independent anti-corruption investigative body is the state's strong immune system against vicious practices that allow the benefit of a few at the expense of the entire society."

Galab Donev added that there is already a shock series of questions from the new deputies to the caretaker ministers:

"For the first two days of the activity of the 48th National Assembly, according to my rough calculations, about 70 questions were asked to the ministers from the caretaker government. I notice ‘hitters’ in the competition for the most questioning representative, as well as ministers who are leaders in the category ‘most asked minister’".

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR