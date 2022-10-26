COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 665 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

With 5,949 tests performed over the last 24 hours, 665 new cases (i.e. slightly more than 11% of those tested) of COVID-19 were registered in Bulgaria, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

Seven people have died from coronavirus infection, bringing the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 37,847. 100% of those who died in the last 24 hours were not vaccinated.

Nearly 60% of new cases were not vaccinated.

1,157 new vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, with which the total number of doses given is now 4,574,309.

Currently, 697 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Bulgaria, of which 55 are in intensive care units. There are 117 new arrivals in hospitals, of which 66.67% have not been vaccinated.

In the last 24 hours, 931 patients were cured, bringing their number to 1,228,420 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Active cases are currently 9,879.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,276,146 confirmed cases of infection with COVID-19 have been registered in Bulgaria.

