A Bulgarian Hero from the Ukrainian Armed Forces Died in the Clashes for Kherson

World » UKRAINE | October 25, 2022, Tuesday // 16:31
Bulgaria: A Bulgarian Hero from the Ukrainian Armed Forces Died in the Clashes for Kherson @OFFNews

The Bolgrad municipality in Ukraine lost another Bulgarian in the battles for the liberation of the Kherson region from the Russian occupiers. This was reported by the Bolgrad regional state administration on its website.

This is Konstantin Karagyoz, born in 1993 in the Bulgarian village of Zaliznicnoe (the old name of the village was Bulgariyka).

In 2020, Konstantin Karagyoz was drafted into the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (VSU) under a contract in the military unit of the marine corps.

The regional administration also announced that the funeral of the dead soldier will take place on October 26 in Bolgrad.

The Bulgarian hero will be sent with a guard of honor (corridor).

Our sincere condolences to his wife and family. We bow down to our warrior protector. Heroes don't die! Eternal memory and glory to the Hero”, write from the administration of Bolgrad.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, Bolgrad, Ukraine, Konstantin Karagyoz
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria