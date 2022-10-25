Bulgaria: Consultations with GERB on Wednesday, the President will not Rush the Mandate

“I invite tomorrow, October 26, the first parliamentary group (GERB) to consultations. I will not be in a hurry, I will conduct the consultations thoroughly”. This is what President Rumen Radev said to journalists today.

The head of state stated that he will not rush the procedure of handing over an exploratory mandate to form a government. "Parliament has a lot of work to do," he reasoned.

“The question of power is by no means unimportant, but it completely obsessed the work of the previous parliament and this devalued its activity and law-making. The National Assembly must carefully consider the state budget law”, noted Radev.

According to him, the possibility of a minority cabinet depends on the principles, but in his words, this is extremely difficult in Bulgaria.

Regarding the changes in the Electoral Code, Radev commented that machine voting played a huge role in eliminating invalid ballots, wrong and repeatedly corrected protocols.

“If the people's representatives propose a more effective solution, let's see it”, the president pointed out.

In connection with the request to provide military-technical assistance to Ukraine, the head of state reiterated his thesis:

“All these decisions and proposals increase the risk of involving Bulgaria in the war. Do you believe that the people who propose such solutions will ever take up arms and risk their lives for Bulgaria”, Radev addressed the media.

According to him, the withdrawal of armaments will oblige the deficit of the capabilities of the Bulgarian army and this increases the risks for our security. The primary task of the National Assembly is to finally complete the set of the army and finally to tackle its modernization. The National Assembly to fulfill these commitments, the president said.

The very mention of "replacement" or "supplementary" capabilities of our military implies that we do not have them. The people in the army must also be motivated, added Radev.

According to him, there are several important priorities regarding next year's budget: Not to increase the budget deficit, not to allow the consideration of the budget to be an auction for pre-election bidding and not to allow a reduction in social payments.

“The Bulgarian parliamentary political system is heading towards a crisis. The way out is to restore trust in parliamentarism”, Rumen Radev stated.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES