Bulgaria’s Ombudswoman: This Winter will be Difficult, there must be Compensations
"This winter will be difficult, those who heat with solid fuels must be compensated. People cannot carry these high prices on their backs, or foresee their expenses, this is a serious problem. It is important to have compensations in the budget and for those who are on natural gas," said ombudswoman Diana Kovacheva on BNT.
She clarified that, at the moment, with the exchange prices of electricity, liberalization will mean higher prices for household consumers.
According to the ombudswoman, in the 2025 plan, household consumers should also enter the free market. According to Diana Kovacheva, “there should be a smoother transition, renegotiation is possible, an attempt should be made to make an effort to postpone this deadline”.
"A very high percentage will turn out to be energy poor. The bad thing is that there is still no definition, I hope that this parliament will designate a clear definition of energy poverty. There are no clear criteria, and this is a complicated process," said Diana Kovacheva and added that the idea of two tariffs is not a sensible solution.
The ombudswoman stressed that the Personal Bankruptcy Act should be there and should be introduced.
"It's about the eternal debtor, the law should be aimed at conscientious debtors," said Diana Kovacheva.
