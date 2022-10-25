Bulgaria’s GERB Party submitted a Draft Resolution on sending Military Aid to Ukraine

The largest parliamentary group GERB-SDS submitted to the parliament's secretariat a draft decision on sending military aid to Ukraine.

The political power has also submitted draft decisions on the adoption of the euro in Bulgaria and on compensations for non-domestic end customers of electricity.

GERB-SDS has submitted a package of draft decisions in three areas of already stated priorities - diversification of energy supplies, military and technical assistance for Ukraine, including the availability of obsolete equipment for the armed forces, and accelerating the process of technical preparation for the adoption of the euro.

The parliamentary group proposes that, in addition to providing military aid to Ukraine, the Ministerial Council should hold consultations, within the framework of the NATO initiative to strengthen the eastern flank, for the deployment of forces and means to guarantee the security of the country, including for joint air defense our space.

Negotiations are underway with our Alliance allies to deploy on our territory a capacity that replaces or augments our defense capabilities.

GERB-SDS has also deposited several draft decisions in the energy sector in the parliament's registry.

The group proposes splitting the measure with the ceiling for non-household customers - with the previous ceiling of BGN 250 remaining for low and medium voltage users, and for the chemical and heavy industry the base price threshold being BGN 200 per megawatt hour.

Other draft decisions instruct the Council of Ministers to initiate licensing of non-Russian nuclear fuel, impose a duty on Russian crude oil imports and tax excess profits on owners and/or refiners of Russian crude oil products, and instruct the CoM to mandate by the end of November to develop and launch a tender procedure for a long-term 10-year supply of non-Russian natural gas.

GERB-SDS also proposes that until January 1, 2026, household end-customers of electricity remain on the regulated market, which effectively postpones the process of liberalization of household electricity consumers by three years.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR