COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1145 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 1145, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.
8374 tests were done, which means that the share of positive results is 13.67 percent.
19 patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.
To date, there are 709 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 53 are in intensive care units. There are 160 new hospital admissions.
1,241 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,227,489 since the beginning of the pandemic.
There are currently 10,152 active cases.
In the last 24 hours, 685 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,573,152 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.
A total of 37,840 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,275,481 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.
/BTA
