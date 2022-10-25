Partial Solar Eclipse in Bulgaria, Take Measures for Safe Viewing

A partial solar eclipse can be observed today on the territory of Bulgaria.

For Sofia, the eclipse will begin at 12:27 p.m., with its maximum phase at 1:37 p.m. and end at 2:46 p.m.

The phenomenon can be observed from the Astronomical Observatory of Sofia University in ”Borisova” Garden Park.

From 12:00 p.m. to 15:00 p.m., the observatory will provide several telescopes for the observation, which in the capital begins at 12:27 p.m., its maximum phase is 32% of the area of ​​the solar disk is at 1:37 p.m. and ends at 2:46 p.m.

In Varna, the solar eclipse will be observed for the longest time - from 12:30 p.m. to 2:50 p.m., said Svezhina Dimitrova - director of the National Observatory with the Nicolaus Copernicus Planetarium:

"The full phase, which for Varna will be 39.14% - the highest percentage for the whole of Bulgaria, will begin at 13 hours and 40 minutes. It should not be forgotten that it is observed with solar special solar observation glasses, with a filter with high UV, or with telescope projection".

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR