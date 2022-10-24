Bulgarian pro-Russian Party wants to organize a Discussion on the Eurozone and the Lev

“Bulgaria must preserve its lev and its currency, which is one of the most stable in the world”, said the leader of "Vazrazhdane" Kostadin Kostadinov at a briefing in front of the Bulgarian National Bank.

Kostadinov again presented his position for the country's non-entry into the Eurozone and noted that Bulgaria does not meet the inflationary criteria.

“The date January 1, 2024 should be forgotten. There is no public conversation on the subject, the euro is being talked about as a panacea”, Kostadinov also said.

He emphasized that at the meeting held, the management of the BNB in ​​the person of Dimitar Radev confirmed the stability of the Bulgarian currency.

“We have extended an invitation to Prof. Steve Hanke for a round table discussion on the topic. We will invite representatives of the BNB and absolutely all interested, non-political, citizens and parliamentary parties”, Kostadinov also said.

“We wanted to get acquainted with the analysis of the benefits and harms of Bulgaria's entry into the Eurozone. As far as we understand, this analysis is ready, but when it will be announced to the public is not yet clear”, commented Kostadinov. He once again reminded that "Vazrazhdane" want a referendum on the Bulgarian lev.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES