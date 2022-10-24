The European Commission approved 37.4 Million Euros for the Ukrainian Refugees in Bulgaria
The European Commission approved the granting of 37.4 million euros to Bulgaria under the CARE program for the rapprochement of refugees in Europe.
These funds are provided under the operational programs "Environment" and "Good governance", providing respectively 15.6 million euros and 21.8 million euros.
In the coming weeks, a further EUR 37 million is expected to be approved from the operational program “Innovation and Competitiveness”.
Funds under CARE will be directed to accommodation and food for Ukrainian refugees.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » The EU has finally Approved the Introduction of the Common Charger from 2024
- » Thousands Protested in London demanding Britain return to the EU
- » The Dutch Parliament wants more Checks before Bulgaria and Romania are admitted to Schengen
- » The EU has adopted a "Roadmap" to curb Energy Prices
- » EU agrees on Sanctions against Iran over Drones for Russia
- » Macron angered Parliament by bypassing it to Pass the Budget