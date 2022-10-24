The European Commission approved 37.4 Million Euros for the Ukrainian Refugees in Bulgaria

World » EU | October 24, 2022, Monday // 14:04
Bulgaria: The European Commission approved 37.4 Million Euros for the Ukrainian Refugees in Bulgaria @ec.europa.eu

The European Commission approved the granting of 37.4 million euros to Bulgaria under the CARE program for the rapprochement of refugees in Europe.

These funds are provided under the operational programs "Environment" and "Good governance", providing respectively 15.6 million euros and 21.8 million euros.

In the coming weeks, a further EUR 37 million is expected to be approved from the operational program “Innovation and Competitiveness”.

Funds under CARE will be directed to accommodation and food for Ukrainian refugees.

/BNR

