Bulgaria: “A Government without GERB Obviously Cannot Happen”

“A government without GERB obviously cannot happen”. This was stated by the GERB-SDS deputy Denitsa Sacheva on BNT. According to her, the party cannot be isolated while being the first political force after the elections.

According to Sacheva, it can rather be said that "We Continue the Change" are in isolation, since no political force has responded to their invitation to talk in the National Assembly.

Sacheva urged the deputies to focus on the important tasks in the National Assembly. “We want the National Assembly to work so that people's problems are solved. It is good that this election of the speaker was achieved so that the parliament can continue to work”, Sacheva said.

She called for no rush to predetermine future decisions before they have happened. She described the GERB-SDS minority government as a last resort.

Sacheva stated that at the moment the most important thing is the dialogue, and those who do not want to talk about the fight against corruption are "We Continue the Change".

GERB-SDS will introduce anti-crisis measures for a vote in the parliament today. They are related to energy and the Recovery and Resilience Plan - business compensation until the end of 2023, liberalization for household electricity consumers to be no earlier than January 1, 2022.

"We Continue the Change" will do everything possible to have stability

Venko Sabrutev from "We Continue the Change" said on BNT that the party is ready to do everything possible to achieve stability in the country.

He commented that they expected "Democratic Bulgaria" to nominate their own candidate for the Speaker of the National Assembly. According to him, the left-wing voter will hardly be satisfied that the BSP supported the candidacy of Vezhdi Rashidov. He added that he thought that there would be a much better speaker of the parliament who is not tied to "Multigroup" (the infamous political-crimanl syndicate of the 1990s in Bulgaria) and is not in direct close relations with Tsvetan Vasilev, like Vezhdi Rashidov.

"Do you really think that Vezhdi Rashidov will lead the National Assembly? Do you really think he called the emergency session of parliament tomorrow? We saw clearly on the day of his election that Delyan Peevski and MPs from GERB told him what to do. We are ruled by GERB and DPS", Sabrutev believes.

According to him, it is not true that if BSP had not supported the proposal of GERB and DPS for Vezhdi Rashidov at the speaker of the parliament, there would not have been a functioning parliament.

"We at WCC clearly said in the elections and we will not lie to our voters that we will not stand behind GERB and DPS. The Bulgarian Socialist Party decided to do so, and history shows that every single party that has touched these toxic parties, has paid its price. The left-wing voter was hardly happy that BSP supported GERB and DPS," he added.

“Boyko really wants to embrace us, but that won't happen”

“GERB took the legislative power, there is no point denying it. They installed Vezhdi Rashidov, next to him is Rosen Zhelyazkov, behind him is Desislava Atansova, and from there we go to Bankya (Boyko Borissov’s residence).” This is how Atanas Atanasov from "Democratic Bulgaria" commented on the election of the Speaker of the 48th National Assembly.

According to him, the attitude at the moment is that “we are going to an election, but there could be a surprise, as it is important who sets the agenda. There was heavy speculation on the part of GEBR as to who proposed what. We voted against the election of Vezhdi Rashidov with the argument that the management in the legislative power goes into the hands of GERB.”

"Democratic Bulgaria" did not discuss their candidacy for the Speaker of the National Assembly, said Atanasov.

"Boyko (Borissov) really wants to embrace us, that won't happen. Whoever is embraced by Boyko leaves politics," added Atanasov.

He recalled that the previous coalition was created before the war in Ukraine. However, it has drawn severe dividing lines with BSP over the issue of military aid to Ukraine.

Atanas Atanasov does not rule out reaching a third term, as it is interesting who will get it. According to Atanasov, those who overthrew the previous government must take responsibility now. He accused that GERB bought votes this time, and the official cabinet did not react because it was engaged in a personnel purge in the administration.

According to Atanasov, behind the election of Vezhdi Rashidov as Speaker of the National Assembly is an agreement to return the paper ballot.

/BNT