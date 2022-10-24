Bulgaria: Partial State of Emergency in Omurtag due to Lack of Water

Society » INCIDENTS | October 24, 2022, Monday // 09:23
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Partial State of Emergency in Omurtag due to Lack of Water @blitz.bg

Partial state of emergency in Omurtag from today. The reason is the lack of water, which the city's residents have been complaining about for decades. The decision was taken at an extraordinary meeting of the Crisis Staff of the Omurtag Municipality.

For years, residents have suffered from the lack of constant running water from the tap, and in recent months the problem has worsened due to the lack of rainfall. The water supply network is also outdated and depreciated.

Water is to be delivered to the city by water carriers.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: emergency, Omurtag, water
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria