COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 167 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours are 167, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

During the day, 1,273 tests were performed, of which just over 13 percent were positive. There are 10,267 active cases, and 13 have been reported as cured.

There were no deaths from COVID-19 during the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths so far is 37,821.

701 people are hospitalized. There are 58 in intensive care.

There are 27 new patients admitted to hospitals, and 74.07 percent of them are unvaccinated.

The administered doses of vaccines for the day are 15. In total, 4,572,487 doses have been administered so far.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA