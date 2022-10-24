Bulgaria: Fire raged all night in the Maritsa-Iztok Mines

Society » INCIDENTS | October 24, 2022, Monday // 08:56
A fire broke out last night in Mine 2 of "Mini Maritsa-Iztok". Four fire crews tried to put it out all night. This morning, heavy equipment will also be involved to continue extinguishing the hard-to-reach areas.

Swamps in the area make extinguishing difficult. Dense vegetation and hard-to-reach areas are also a problem.

There is no danger to people in nearby settlements. The nearest village is located 3 km from the flames. The workers in the mine are not in danger either. The fire is at a great distance from the heavy mining equipment.

There is no coal at the scene of the fire. Dry grasses are currently burning on the mine embankments.

